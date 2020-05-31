Artist with autism makes balloon sculptures to thank essential workers

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has spurred an outpouring of gratitude for frontline workers. One New Jersey man is using his "ausome" talent to dish out balloons filled with joy.

22-year-old Eddie Lin is a balloon artist with autism who makes elaborate sculptures to honor essential workers. His work has caught the attention of people across the country.

"I think it gives people inspiration to see that even someone who has special needs knows the word 'appreciation' and shows gratitude in his own special way," said his mother, Jenny Lin.

Eddie, who goes by the name "Ausome Balloon Creator," was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. By the time he was 10, he'd taught himself how to make impressive balloon sculptures using YouTube tutorials. He has since turned that hobby into a lucrative business.

An affinity for 'heroes'