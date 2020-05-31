(CNN) A Michigan sheriff joined protesters in Flint Township on Saturday, putting down his weapon and saying, "I want to make this a parade, not a protest."

Johnie Franklin of Flint takes a selfie with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson as he marches with protesters against police brutality and in memory of George Floyd on Saturday in Flint Township, Michigan.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson spoke with demonstrators who were met by police officers in riot gear, local affiliate WEYI reported.

"The only reason we're here is to make sure that you got a voice -- that's it," Swanson said in video clips shown on Twitter.

"These cops love you -- that cop over there hugs people," he said, pointing to an officer.

He was speaking to the crowd protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

