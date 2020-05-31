103-year-old woman celebrates beating Covid-19 with a cold beer

(CNN) A 103-year-old Massachusetts woman who recovered from Covid-19 celebrated with a favorite drink -- a cold beer, her family told CNN.

When Jennie Stejna tested positive for coronavirus in late April, her family began preparing for the worst, granddaughter Shelley Gunn said.

At one point, her family was told that Stejna had stopped eating and drinking and might not make it through the night. They called her for one last goodbye, Gunn said.

When Gunn's husband, a Navy retiree, asked Stejna if she was ready to pass away, she responded "Hell yeah," according to the family.

"She's always been a feisty woman," Gunn said.

Read More