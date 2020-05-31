Pride is a feeling, not a parade

Allison Hope is a writer whose work has been featured by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Slate and elsewhere. The views expressed here are the author's. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The sight of thousands of topless women marching smack dab down the middle of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan would be a pretty provocative thing for the average person to see. For a 16-year-old just beginning to come to terms with her lesbian identity and connecting with the larger LGBTQ community for the first time, it was damn-near nirvana.

The event was Dyke March in the late 1990s, where lesbians took over New York City's main thoroughfare and militantly made it their own for roughly a mile. There were drums. And human-sized inflatable genitalia. And so many lesbians. Everyone was joyful, and also political -- we were there to take up public space and not everyone shaved their armpits for the occasion.

That was my first taste of Pride -- a stunning display of multi-colored flesh against the steel grey concrete of the city -- and it was incredibly electric. As a lesbian who is no stranger to discrimination or the many ways LGBTQ Americans are isolated and marginalized, I never feel alone when I recall that memory. That was, and still is, the point.

Some years during Pride, the month of June that has become annual tradition for LGBTQ people around the world to celebrate their identities and communities, I have marched with companies I worked with, which meant tons of swag and rainbow t-shirts. And glitter. There was always glitter. For a while, an image of my closest friend circle marching down the street at Pride was the picture on Wikipedia to illustrate the page on lesbians. We were literally the definition of lesbian for many on the internet.

For a few years, I rode the route of the New York City Pride March with the Sirens, the "dykes on bikes" whose motorcycles kicked off the blocks-long, nationally-televised parade. I have a permanent scar on my leg from an overheated motorcycle muffler that I wear as a badge of honor to this day, along with many incredible memories. I got to thank Edie Windsor, right after her landmark Supreme Court case gave us all the right to wed, with my new wife at my side.