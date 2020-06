CNN Ted Turner founded CNN in 1980. It was the first television channel to offer 24-hour news coverage. Defining moments from 40 years of CNN

CNN made its debut as the first 24-hour news channel on June 1, 1980.

Since then the network has covered wars, natural disasters, politics and pop culture -- in America and around the world.

Look back at some of the moments that have defined the last four decades.