For his 100th birthday, a WWII veteran is walking 100 miles to raise money for coronavirus relief

(CNN) A World War II veteran from Minnesota is celebrating his 100th birthday with an act of kindness that will help feed thousands of people in his community.

Mickey Nelson, 99, is walking 100 miles through his small city of Clarks Grove in an initiative he has named "Walking to 100."

Nelson, who turns 100 on June 27, said he was inspired to walk to raise money for coronavirus relief after reading the story on war veteran Tom Moore who raised more than $37.4 million by walking 100 laps around his garden.

Instead of walking laps, Nelson is walking miles to mark his 100th birthday. Since beginning his walk in May, Nelson has raised over $42,000 -- all which will go to The Salvation Army's feeding and emergency programs.

"During the years of the depression, they had soup lines and other ways for people to get food and that stood out to me because I've been lucky to always have food on the table," Nelson told CNN.

Read More