All The Good Stuff that happened this week

It's OK to be sad. Sometimes people think being a happy or positive person means being a happy and positive person all the time. Who has the energy for that?! Recognizing and honoring your feelings is an important part of, well, feeling them. So, when you're sad; for yourself, for the world, or for no particular reason at all, don't lock it away. Talk it out, write it out, dance it out, sing it out, yell it out, cry it out or, if worse comes to worse, just wait it out. Better days will come.





