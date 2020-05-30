Protesting the death of George Floyd
A check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis on Friday.
People vandalize a Walgreens store during protests in Oakland, California.
Police officers move forward to clear the street during a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis police custody.
A protester holds his hands up as police officers keep demonstrators away from the White House in Washington early May 30.
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state Capitol during a protest on May 29 in Denver.
Police officers and protesters clash near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Friday.
A man walks away as a car catches fire in a parking garage in Minneapolis on May 29.
Protesters block a street with signs in Los Angeles on Friday.
Police in riot gear form a line near the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN Center in Atlanta, where some confronted police, who sprayed some demonstrators with pepper spray on May 29.
A group of men raise their fists after making their way onto Interstate 75 and stopping traffic in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday.
