Inseparable twin sisters start nursing career together at same hospital during pandemic

(CNN) When Lauren and Lacie Brown graduated from nursing school, neither of them thought they'd be walking right into the front lines of a pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit, it changed the whole atmosphere," said Lauren Brown.

"You didn't think it would ever happen here, and then when it started, it was just kind of a like a whirlwind," added Lacie.

The twin sisters work together in the ICU at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The 21-year-old fraternal twins graduated from Oklahoma City Community College in December. They quickly landed jobs, with the sisters now working together in the ICU at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City, treating critically ill and Covid-19 patients.

Inspired by a family crisis

