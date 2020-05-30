Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for protesters arrested in Minneapolis

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick has long spoken out about police brutality, so his new venture should come as no surprise.

Kaepernick, along with his nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp, has started a Legal Defense Initiative to support protesters in Minneapolis who may need legal resources

In solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis, KYRC + @kaepernick7 established our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground. If you, or a loved one needs legal assistance, or to donate, go to https://t.co/BQO5g9f5wb #wegotus pic.twitter.com/5g3wn1wXso — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) May 29, 2020

"In solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis, KYRC + @kaepernick7 established our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground," the nonprofit wrote on Twitter.

Kaepernick also promoted the fund on Instagram , writing that we must protect our "Freedom Fighters."

"In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation," he said.

