Chrissy Teigen pledges to donate $200,000 to bail out protesters across the country

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House.

In celebration ," Teigen decided to donate $100,000 to bailing out protesters across the country.

Then, 15 minutes later -- after a Twitter user called the protesters "rioters and criminals" -- Teigen upped the ante.

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," she wrote

The phrase "MAGA night" was used by Trump in a tweet Saturday morning, condemning protesters outside the White House who had gathered to speak out against police brutality, after the death of George Floyd.

