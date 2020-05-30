Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a year into his second term. He's still the only game in town for India

Analysis by Manveena Suri, CNN

Updated 1:23 AM ET, Sat May 30, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9, 2019.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9, 2019.

(CNN)It's been a year since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term after securing a crushing victory, becoming the country's first leader since the 1970s to do so with a clear parliamentary majority.

During his campaign, Modi faced questions about India's mixed economic performance in the previous five years, but he won over voters with promises to shore up national security and by pushing a Hindu nationalist agenda.
In the past six months, he's faced two significant challenges: nationwide protests over a controversial citizenship law, which led to violent attacks on Muslims, and the threat of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
His handling of the latter has earned praised at home and abroad. But the biggest test is arguably to come -- reopening the country while keeping its 1.3 billion people safe.
    Here are five things we've learned about the Indian leader during the past year.
    Read More

    Element of surprise: a Modi hallmark

    At 8 p.m. on March 24, Modi gave just four hours' notice of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, sending millions of people scrambling for groceries, medicines and other essentials.
    Perhaps worst affected were the millions of migrant workers who travel from rural areas to work in cities each year. In the lockdown, work suddenly dried up, leaving many of them stranded without pay. Many were forced to walk vast distances due to the public transport shutdown -- and not all of them made it.
    Modi's sudden decision -- accompanied by poor planning and execution -- left local administrations confused over what was and wasn't allowed, such as exemptions for online grocery deliveries amid the halt on all e-commerce operations.
    "This is a part of his governing style and it can work during normal times but it's not a good way to operate in a time of crisis where you throw surprises at 1.3 billion people," said Vivek Dehejia, a professor of economics at Carleton University in Ottawa.
    Police officers stand by as migrant workers scramble inside a bus station in Ghaziabad, India, on Saturday, March 28.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    Police officers stand by as migrant workers scramble inside a bus station in Ghaziabad, India, on Saturday, March 28.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Migrant workers try to board a crowded bus in Ghaziabad on Sunday, March 29. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana arranged for hundreds of buses to ferry migrants home, causing chaotic scenes as thousands descended upon stations trying to claw their way onto buses.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    Migrant workers try to board a crowded bus in Ghaziabad on Sunday, March 29. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana arranged for hundreds of buses to ferry migrants home, causing chaotic scenes as thousands descended upon stations trying to claw their way onto buses.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Migrant workers and their families board an overcrowded passenger train in Mumbai on March 21. Many workers had already left India&#39;s big cities before this weekend.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    Migrant workers and their families board an overcrowded passenger train in Mumbai on March 21. Many workers had already left India's big cities before this weekend.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    A migrant worker carries a child as they walk along a road in New Delhi.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    A migrant worker carries a child as they walk along a road in New Delhi.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Crowds of migrant workers wait to board buses outside New Delhi.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    Crowds of migrant workers wait to board buses outside New Delhi.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    People try to hail a bus in New Delhi.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    People try to hail a bus in New Delhi.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    A migrant worker attempts to board an overcrowded train in Mumbai.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    A migrant worker attempts to board an overcrowded train in Mumbai.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    A laborer rests on the outskirts of Prayagraj en route to his village. With India&#39;s rail network temporarily shut, many had no choice but to try walking hundreds of miles home.
    Photos: Mass exodus sparks coronavirus concerns in India
    A laborer rests on the outskirts of Prayagraj en route to his village. With India's rail network temporarily shut, many had no choice but to try walking hundreds of miles home.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Migrant workers walk home from New Delhi.
    Photos: