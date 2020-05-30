Five-month-old Brazilian baby survives coronavirus after 32 days in coma

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) After spending a month in an induced coma due to Covid-19, Dom, a 5-month-old Brazilian baby, gets to go home and celebrate his 6-month birthday.

A few months after he was born, Dom was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the Pro-Cardiaco hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

He spent 54 days in the hospital -- 32 of them in an induced coma and connected to a ventilator, Dom's father, Wagner Andrade, told CNN.

"He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection," he said. "But the medication didn't work and he got worse. Then me and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was coronavirus."

It was a 'miracle'

Read More