The 95-year-old war veteran following in footsteps of Tom Moore to raise money for frontline workers

(CNN) Private Joseph Hammond, 95, has become a familiar sight on the streets of Accra in Ghana, West Africa.

Every morning, for the past week, he has walked nearly two miles (three kilometers) to reach his target goal of 14 miles (23 kilometers).

Hammond, who is also a war veteran, embarked on the daily walks to raise money to support frontline workers and impoverished veterans across Africa.

He is following in the footsteps of the UK's Col. Tom Moore, who was recently knighted for raising more than $40 million (£32.7 million) for the country's National Health Service (NHS).

Both Hammond and Moore fought in Myanmar, then known as Burma in World War II.

