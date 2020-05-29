The White House podium has lost its meaning

This analysis was excerpted from the May 29 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) You don't know what you've got till it's gone.

The White House briefing has often been contentious, long-winded and stuffed with hot air — emitted by both spinning political flaks and grandstanding reporters. It was all a bit of a game. Presidents sent press secretaries to take heat so they didn't have to. Reporters knew a tense exchange could get them on the evening news and please their editor.

But while most real Washington news seeps out from inside sources, briefings did have a purpose. Every day, a representative of the president had to justify his policies to Americans. It was a powerful way for administrations to talk to the world and an example to authoritarian states of how democratic values work.

You'll notice we're using the past tense here.

