(CNN) The deepest known sighting of an octopus has been captured on film, more than a mile deeper than the previous reliable sighting.

The observations of the creature, captured at almost 4.3 miles down in the Indian Ocean using lander machines -- autonomous camera systems that are released from a ship and sink to the bottom of the ocean -- are thought to be the deepest octopus sightings ever filmed.

Researchers believe the creature is likely to be a new species of Grimpoteuthis, or "Dumbo octopus," a genus of deep-sea umbrella octopuses named for their fins, which resemble the ears of Disney's cartoon elephant.

Deep-sea explorers were startled to encounter the creature more than 4 miles beneath the Indian Ocean.

Over the course of a year and a half, as part of the Five Deeps Expedition, scientists visited the world's deepest places.

Marine ecologist Alan Jamieson, who led the team that made the discovery, told CNN that having completed more than 100 dives, the team had an idea of what types of wildlife, including fish and crustaceans, they would observe on the sea bed -- but they were shocked when they spotted the octopus.

