(CNN) The second town hall from CNN and "Sesame Street" planned for Saturday morning has been delayed until next week.

The event, focusing on coronavirus concerns for kids and parents, will take place on Saturday, June 6. More details will be shared soon.

"The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The 60-minute town hall will feature experts and "Sesame Street" characters answering questions submitted by families.

Who is moderating?

Read More