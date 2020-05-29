Ms. Jennifer, a 53-year-old tortoise, has found a new home after her owner died of Covid-19

(CNN) For decades, a tortoise named Ms. Jennifer happily lived with her owner, who would take her to the bank and other places around their town of Waltham, Massachusetts, showing her off to anyone interested.

But then Ms. Jennifer's elderly owner had to be hospitalized after she contracted the coronavirus and could no longer care for the 53-year-old reptile.

Ms. Jennifer was suddenly without a home and her loving owner, but the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell in Boston took her in on May 9 and surrounded her with love until she and her owner could be reunited.

"We ensured that she had a lot of time outside with the sun on her back, grass under her feet and fresh dandelions to eat," Rob Halpin, MSPCA-Angell spokesman, told CNN.

They even threw her a birthday party last Wednesday filled with more time in the sun and a cake made of her favorite foods: fruit and dandelions.

