This teenager is graduating high school three years after being shot in the head and left to die

(CNN) For most high school seniors, graduation is a time to celebrate their academic achievements. For Deserae Turner, it's also an opportunity to celebrate life.

Three years ago, Turner was shot in the head by a friend who left her for dead in a dry canal in Smithfield, Utah. At the time, her family wasn't even sure she'd live, let alone graduate.

But after 16 surgeries, and years of balancing school work with intense physical therapy, Turner can finally call herself a high school graduate.

"For those who have struggled through pain and trials, they will understand better what it took to endure the injury, pain and surgeries while going through school," Turner told CNN.

"For those who have never gone through hard things, it's really hard for them to know how big of an accomplishment this is," she said. "I want to tell people who are struggling, you are not alone and to keep trying."

