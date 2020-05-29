Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend releases audio of 911 call after her shooting death

(CNN) One of the attorneys for Kenneth Walker released audio Thursday of the 911 call placed by Walker after his girlfriend Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police in her home in March.

In the call, Walker tells the 911 operator, "Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," and that Taylor was unresponsive on the ground.

Taylor was shot at least eight times in March when three officers entered her Kentucky apartment by force to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the officers announced themselves and returned Walker's gunfire.

Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault, but prosecutors filed a motion last week to drop the charges . In a wrongful death lawsuit, Taylor's mother said the officers didn't knock at all.

"This call is one of the hardest things I've ever listened to," attorney Sam Aguiar said in a statement Thursday. "Kenneth Walker is a great man. He stayed by Breonna's side. He lost the love of his life and then went to jail after doing everything right. He had no idea who had broken into the home and fired shots. My heart is bleeding for him and his family."

