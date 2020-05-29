Powerbeats Pro are landing soon in yellow, pink, red and blue

(CNN) Powerbeats Pro are just over a year old and they still stand tall as some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market. And now, Beats is expanding the color lineup.

You get the classic ear hook design, too, which we loved as it gently wraps around your ear and provides a stable experience so there's no need to be concerned about these falling out. In fact, four sizes of ear tips are included in the box.

Wearing these in the rain or while in an intense workout will be no issue, as these carry an IPX4 water rating. Additionally, even with the bright color finishes, there is still a matte outer shell.

These still charge in a sizable case that isn't really pocketable and is devoid of wireless charging. Luckily, the Powerbeats Pro by themselves do offer nine hours of playback time and with the case and recharges, you'll get around twenty-four hours of use.

