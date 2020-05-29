The best sales to shop this weekend: Adidas, Lenovo, Cricut and more

Memorial Day is officially over, but that doesn't mean all the sales have stopped. There's still time to catch some residual discounts and score some tech, clothes and even home goods for those low holiday prices.

Tech and electronics

Woburn II Bluetooth speaker

Adidas headphones

You read that right, Adidas makes more than shoes and joggers — they sell headphones too. You can score the brand's in-ear headphones for $50 off at $99.99 or the on-ear option for more than $35 off at $133.99. This discount is live at Amazon through June 1.

Lenovo

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is still going, so you can snag PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops. Plus save big on other doorbusters such as this Legion Gaming Laptop for $250 off, at $1,469.99, all through May 31.

Marshall

The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $399.99, down from $549.99, through June 1. It's available in three colors: black, white and brown.

Vizio

The Vizio SmartCast 36" 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System is $50 off through May 31 at Sam's Club, bringing the price down to $149.99. The system comes with a Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar, a subwoofer and two satellite speakers.

Home goods and decor

Tuft & Needle

Build.com

The home goods store's Memorial Day sale is still active, offering up to 70% off its kitchen, bathroom, lighting and hardware selections through May 31.

Burrow

If you're looking for some furniture deals, this is your last chance to grab some pieces from Burrow. Use code MDW to access its tiered sale, offering discounts from 10% off purchases under $1,499 up to $500 off orders over $3,000 through May 31.

Cricut

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and this weekend it's down to its lowest price ever at $299. That's right: Save $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Houzz

The home furnishings site has a wide variety of deals — from rugs and lighting to sales by room — allowing you to save up to 75% throughout the site through June 3.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale is live through May 31, offering up to 30% off sitewide. You can grab anything from pillows and blankets to bed frames and mattresses all for a discounted price.

Fashion and beauty

Nisolo

Adidas

Adidas' Memorial Day Sale is extended through May 31, offering up to 50% off more than 4,000 items. The sale includes classics such as Stan Smith Shoes ($64, originally $80; adidas.com) and Essentials Pants ($28, originally $40; adidas.com).

Columbia

This weekend only, you can score up to 60% off select items with code SAVEINMAY. Browse items active for this sale here, or check out the rest of the site and snag 50% off seasonal styles, or a $20 gift card when you spend $100 or more.

Jachs New York

Right now you can snag some of Jachs New York's top-selling Stretch Twill Chino Shorts starting at just $29. Just use code SCH at checkout to get your discount.

Nisolo

The shoe brand's sale is still going, and you can save an additional 20% off all sale items with code MDWCNN. That means discounts on all sorts of quality shoes and accessories, all through May 31.

Ted Baker

Menswear and womenswear are both 40% off during Ted Baker's Memorial sale, which runs through May 31. The retailer has everything you need for the summer, including dresses, skirts and more.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.