Powerbeats Pro are landing soon in yellow, pink, red and blue

Powerbeats Pro are just over a year old and they still stand tall as some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market. And now, Beats is expanding the color lineup.

Starting June 9, you'll be able to get Powerbeats Pro in Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue. None of the hardware inside has changed — these are still powered by the Apple-made H1 Chip, which enables a stable Bluetooth experience and fast pairing with Apple devices. You can also get a hands-free "Hey Siri" experience.

You get the classic ear hook design, too, which we loved as it gently wraps around your ear and provides a stable experience so there's no need to be concerned about these falling out. In fact, four sizes of ear tips are included in the box.

Wearing these in the rain or while in an intense workout will be no issue, as these carry an IPX4 water rating. Additionally, even with the bright color finishes, there is still a matte outer shell.

These still charge in a sizable case that isn't really pocketable and is devoid of wireless charging. Luckily, the Powerbeats Pro by themselves do offer nine hours of playback time and with the case and recharges, you'll get around twenty-four hours of use.

We've exclusively been testing the four new colors and they really do pop. Spring Yellow and Lava Red stand out to us as our early favorites. Beats is also celebrating the launch by dropping the new colors via drone onto the house of FaZe Clan, a popular gaming group. You can check out the video of this event below.

After a year on the market, new colors will certainly spice things up.

