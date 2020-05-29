CNN —

With many people spending more time at home than ever, it’s no wonder a lot of us are spending some of it on new pastimes, like bread-baking, putting together puzzles or tie-dying. But as with other hobbies, having the right tools can make the task at hand a lot easier. Enter the Cricut Maker, the ultimate crafting tool — and now through August 21, it’s on sale for $249, its lowest price ever.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; cricut.com, amazon.com)

Cricut Maker

This sale is the first time every Cricut Maker color has been at this all-time low price (usually they retail for close to $400), so there’s no better time to get started on that crafting project you’ve been considering.

When it comes to versatility, consider the Cricut Maker the KitchenAid stand mixer of the crafting world: The Makers is a cutting machine that really does it all, from cutting and marking sewing patterns to cutting paper, felt, leather, stretchy knits and hundreds of other materials — even ultra thick balsa wood and mat boards are no match for its powerful blade.

One project to get you going? Face masks. The Maker can cut both sewing and no-sew patterns out for homemade ones. Digital sewing patterns are also available for downloading (the company partners with Riley Blake Designs).

The Maker is also handy for caregivers teaching kids at home: It’ll turn out homemade flashcards quickly, make simple wood projects, cut out personalized jigsaw puzzles, and more.

If you go for this deal on the Maker, there are a few different tools you can buy with it — or over time — to make the most out of its potential (and expand your crafting repertoire, of course). These add-on accessories can help you with engraving, debossing, perforating, scoring, and more.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.