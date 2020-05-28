London (CNN) Britain will begin lifting coronavirus restrictions starting Monday in a phased approach, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference today.

While personal distancing remains in the cards , businesses, school and socializing are set to slowly be revived, he said, outlining new re-opening guidelines on how and where people should resume social contact.

Up to six people will be allowed to meet outside "as long as they respect social distancing rules," in gardens and other private outdoor spaces, he said.

"At the moment, as you know, people can meet in parks but not in private gardens -- this was a cautious first step -- but we know that there is no difference in the health risk," he added.

However, people from different households should still not meet inside homes. From Monday, they will be permitted to meet outside, he said -- "provided those from different households continue strictly to observe social distancing rules by staying two metres apart."

