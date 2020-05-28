Antarctic ice sheets capable of much faster melting than we thought

(CNN) Antarctic ice sheets retreated at speeds of up to 50 meters (164 feet) a day at the end of the last Ice Age -- about ten times quicker than the fastest retreating sheets of today -- researchers have found.

Studying patterns of wave-like ridges on the Antarctic seafloor, scientists from the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge found that some 12,000 years ago, ice retreated at speeds in excess of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) a year -- far more rapid than today's retreat rates, which are calculated using satellite data.

Researchers warn that, should climate change carry on weakening ice shelves in coming decades, we could soon see similar levels of ice retreat -- more than were thought possible -- with huge implications for global sea levels.

Last year, researchers from the Weddell Sea Expedition set out to the Antarctic to carry out research and to search for Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated ship Endurance

Though sea ice conditions stopped the team from retrieving images of the legendary wreck, they were able to map the seafloor near to the Larsen Ice Shelf, east of the Antarctic Peninsula.

