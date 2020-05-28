In the NY Gilgo Beach killings, remains identified 20 years later

(CNN) For years in the Gilgo Beach, New York multiple victim investigation, she was "Jane Doe #6."

On Thursday, New York's Suffolk County Police Department confirmed the remains of Valerie Mack, a 24-year-old Philadelphia mother who went missing two decades ago.

Mack's partial remains were first discovered near Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2000, with additional dismembered remains found in 2011 along Ocean Parkway, according to the Suffolk County police.

The Gilgo Beach killings , an unsolved case that has dredged up the remains of 10 people, has led to the hunt for a possible serial killer in suburban New York who has never been found.

An escort at the time of her disappearance, Mack was never reported missing. Police were able to finally identify her remains through genetic genealogy, according to a release from Suffolk County police.

