A Kansas soldier likely saved 'countless lives' by driving into an active shooter, police say

(CNN) A Fort Leavenworth soldier likely saved lives by ramming his car into a gunman who opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri, police said.

The gunfire erupted late Wednesday morning on the Centennial Bridge when a man armed with two weapons stopped his vehicle, stepped out and began shooting at motorists, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens.

One motorist was wounded.

An unidentified soldier from the Kansas Army base, sitting in his car behind the shooter, immediately drove into the gunman and likely saved "countless lives," Kitchens told reporters.

"What was a very, very dangerous situation fortunately was ended quite quickly and ... very likely countless lives were saved by the person who intervened and helped," Kitchens said.

