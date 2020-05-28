The Boston Marathon has been canceled

(CNN) The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled.

Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Thursday at a news conference.

The Boston Athletic Association has determined that the traditional one day running of the 124th Boston marathon will not be feasible this year given the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"There's no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," Walsh said. "This kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14th or anytime this year."

The event had previously been postponed from April 20 to September 14.

