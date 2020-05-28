Prince William reveals how his poor eyesight helped with nerves when public speaking

London (CNN) Prince William is trying to get men to open up about their mental health, and for a new documentary on the issue he revealed his own unorthodox way of managing his nerves.

Speaking ahead of a BBC show on men's mental health and football, the prince offered his own unconventional way of dealing with public speaking anxiety -- by not wearing contact lenses.

In a preview from the documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," which will air Thursday in the UK, an interviewer asked the prince: "I wonder if you suffered anxiety, obviously because you've got people looking at you 24/7?"

"Certain days, especially certain speeches as well, when I was growing up, you definitely get a bit of anxiety about it," William explained, adding that he felt a need to "get it right" and that he was aware of certain people watching him speak.

"Weirdly the sort of thing that helped me which I didn't actually realize at the time, was... my eyesight started to sort of tail off a little bit when I got older and I didn't used to wear contacts when I was working.