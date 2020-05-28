Death of 14-year-old Iranian girl in so-called 'honor killing' sparks outrage

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for new protections for women after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in a so-called "honor killing," sparking outrage in the country.

Romina Ashrafi's father is suspected of killing her with a farming sickle after she ran away from her family home in northern Iran's Talesh county with a 29-year-old man, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Police have arrested the teenager's father. Ashrafi's death has been widely covered by Iranian media across reformist, moderate and pro-government news outlets.

It is unclear whether the 29-year-old man will face criminal charges.

Amnesty International condemned the killing and called on authorities to ensure full "accountability" for the crime.

