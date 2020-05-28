CNN 10 - May 29, 2020

BLURBS

1. Memorial Day originated with a tradition of placing flowers on the graves of troops killed in the U.S. Civil War. What was this day originally known as?

2. What U.S. state, which is the only one made up of two peninsulas, saw flooding in Gladwin County after two dams broke following heavy rains?

3. What is the name of the private company whose Crew Dragon capsule was set to launch on Wednesday, though the mission was delayed until this weekend?

4. What was the reason why the spacecraft referenced in question 3 did not launch as originally planned?

5. Astronomers say they recently discovered a rare, ring-shaped type of what -- a large group of stars that's thought to be 11 billion light years away?

6. Ninety percent of all the ice on earth can be found in what location?

7. In the U.S., what professional sport is planning to return to action around the weekend of July 4th, with its season cut in half and with no fans in the stands?

8. The Great Blue Hole, which is popular with divers and travelers worldwide, is located off the coast of what country?

9. What is the name of the sport whose participants attempt to swim deeply without a breathing apparatus (like an oxygen tank)?

10. Name one of the East African countries mentioned on Friday's show that has become swarmed with locusts.

