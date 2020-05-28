The cutest summer essentials from Target, starting at just $3

We love shopping at Target for so many reasons — the amazing deals, the affordable prices and all of the chic home decor. Now, the retailer is giving us yet another reason to love its incredible selection of styles: its new line of summer essentials called Sun Squad.
Sun Squad is a colorful collection that's full of everything you need to have the best summer ever. From a giant unicorn-shaped sprinkler to adorable watermelon string lights, it's perfect for entertaining, decorating and most importantly, outdoor fun and games. There's even a pet section with shark-shaped dog toys, colorful pet harnesses and a beach house scratch pad for cats.
With water slides and inflatable pools, kids will never want summer to end — and neither will you. There's even an inflatable pong game pool float. Prices start as low as just 35 cents for some bamboo grill skewers, making the Sun Squad line great for splashing around under the sun without breaking the bank.
Scroll down to shop 30 of our favorite picks from Target's new Sun Squad line and get ready for your best summer ever.
Wood Bean Bag Toss Ombre Stripes ($80; target.com)
These ombre-striped cornhole boards will have kids and adults entertained in style.
Dog Harness ($9.99; target.com)
Keep your pooch comfortable and stylish with this colorful harness. There's a neon collar in the collection, too.
Stained Warm Colors Tumbling Towers ($80; target.com)
Think of it as Jenga but mega-sized. These giant tumbling towers are bound to become your new favorite game this summer.
Wide Mouth Backpack Cooler Yellow ($12, originally $15; target.com)
This cooler backpack can hold up to 16 cans of your favorite beverage for on-the-go fun. Its antimicrobial material helps to protect against bacterial odors and stains and is easy to wipe down after using as well.
Watermelon Kids Quad Chair ($17; target.com)
A foldable watermelon print chair for kids that's even equipped with two drink holders.
Cactus Noodle Pool Floats ($14.99; target.com)
Is there anything cuter than cactus-shaped pool floats?
Double Water Slide ($15; target.com)
Nothing is more fun during the summer than a water slide, and this 18-foot slide even has a splash pool landing at the end.
Unicorn Sprinkler ($50; target.com)
This giant unicorn sprinkler is just over 6 feet and will have kids entertained all summer long. Just hook it up to a hose and water will spray out of its horn. We won't judge you if you're an adult who wants this too.
Pool Time Shark Kiddie Pool ($20.49; target.com)
Inflatable pools are a must-have for hot summer days.
Peach Pool Float ($14.99; target.com)
Already have a pool? This peach-shaped float is ideal for both lounging and sunbathing.
Sunshine On My Kiddo Float ($14.99; target.com)
For kids and tweens alike, this float is an Instagram moment waiting to happen.
Rainbow Tube With Pillow Water Float ($9.99; target.com)
This pool float even has a built-in pillow for ultimate summer chilling.
24 Can Warm Strip Tote Cooler ($16, originally $20; target.com)
A colorful striped cooler that holds up to 24 cans and even has two cup holders on top for picnics, backyard barbecues and more.
Party Pong Pool Float ($15; target.com)
Get the pool party started with this pong pool float.
4-Person Picnic Blanket ($20, originally $20.49; target.com)
Set up a picnic or sunbathe on this polyester outdoor blanket.
Duo Striped Warm Beach Towel ($7, originally $10; target.com)
Stock up on colorful beach towels for summer. We especially love this striped style.
Printed Flamingo Beach Towel Turquoise ($7, originally $10; target.com)
Or opt for a flamingo-print beach towel that's lightweight and durable (and not to mention adorable).
Sidewalk Chalk 60-Piece ($8; target.com)
Kids will love making their own beautiful chalk art with this with this 60-piece set.
Beach Cat Scratcher House ($14.99; target.com)
Give your cat the summer state of mind with this adorable scratch pad beach house.
Float Shark Plush Dog Toy ($5.99; target.com)
An absolutely fetching shark-shaped plush toy your pup.
Watermelon Outdoor Mini String Lights ($12; target.com)
Hanging mini watermelon string lights will automatically add a fun pop of color to any space.
Wet/Dry Bag ($6; target.com)
Keep wet clothes and swimsuits secure in this sweet wet-dry zip top bag.
Plastic Pineapple Tumbler with Straw ($4.79, originally $5.99; target.com)
A fun pineapple tumbler will make it feel like you're kicking back and enjoying a drink on a tropical beach no matter where you are.
Toucan Bottle Opener ($5; target.com)
Crack one open with this adorable toucan bottle opener.
Plastic Strawberry Beverage Dispenser ($11.20, originally $14; target.com)
Mix up your favorite drink and serve it in this summer-ready strawberry-shaped dispenser.
Disposable Fruit Dinner Plate Set of 20 ($3; target.com)
Cute disposable dinner plates are fun to use and make for an easy cleanup after.
Bubble Toys Cone Set of 4 ($3; target.com)
Ice cream bubble toy necklaces can be fun for everyone.
Mini Rainbow Piñata ($5; target.com)
A mini rainbow piñata makes for the ultimate party decor.
