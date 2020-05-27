Paris (CNN) Three people were killed and one injured in western France on Wednesday after a man open fired during a business meeting, national police told CNN.

Police said the motive is unclear but there is a professional link between the shooter -- who is also injured -- and the company in Saint-Varent, France, where the incident took place.

"The events happened today in a quarry in Saint-Varent, in the office buildings for a material extraction company," a spokeswoman for the national police said.

"An employee whose status is currently unknown burst into the company's administrative offices and entered a room where a business meeting was taking place."

The man, who police say was was armed with a handgun, ultimately "turned the gun on himself " the spokeswoman said. "He is now injured and was transferred to the hospital where he is in life-threatening condition."

