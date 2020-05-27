This is the coronavirus' staggering toll in the US

(CNN) How do you calculate the cost of an American tragedy?

The following figures make those consequences clearer. Here, in dollars, percentages and -- most tragically -- lives, is the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on the US.

The virus has killed more than 100,000 Americans

Nearly 80% of all deaths occur in people over 65

Older adults are exceedingly vulnerable to severe infection from coronavirus. And according to CDC data, that risk increases with age.

About 59% of all coronavirus deaths occur in people 75 and older, according to the CDC , which relies on less complete data than the Johns Hopkins University count.

21% occur in people between 65 and 74, and roughly 18% occur in people ages 45 to 64. Just 3% of deaths occur in 18- to 44-year-olds.

The US leads the world in cases and deaths

Covid-19 reported deaths

The US death rate is 2.6 times higher than the second leading country, the United Kingdom. The UK has reported 36,875 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University's global case count

Both the US and the UK have heard mixed messages from leadership. President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the virus and ceded decisions about closing and reopening to the states.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new message of "Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives" has confused leaders of the three other nations in the UK , who aren't sure whether the guidance applies to them or just Britain.

Nearly as many Americans have died of Covid-19 as in the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan combined

And by June more Americans will have likely died of coronavirus than in all four of those conflicts combined.

Nursing homes account for 42% of deaths in most of the US

More than 35,100 nursing home deaths have been reported in 37 states, out of 174,381 cases in 42 states, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation

Not all states are reporting infections and deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, so these numbers may be higher on a national scale.

With their highly vulnerable residents, frequent visitors and relatively close quarters, nursing homes are hotbeds for infection. The first significant coronavirus outbreak in the US occurred at a facility in Washington state, where at least 35 people died and dozens more residents and staff were infected.

Black Americans are more than twice as likely as whites to die from the virus

Black Americans represent 13% of the population in the 40 states plus DC that have released mortality data, but they account for 25% of deaths, according to an