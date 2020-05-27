This is the coronavirus' staggering toll in the US
Updated 6:43 PM ET, Wed May 27, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)How do you calculate the cost of an American tragedy?
It's difficult to comprehend just how drastically the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted life in the US when its effects are so wide-reaching. Unemployment has soared to levels not seen in decades. The virus is ravaging African American and Latino communities. And daily life as we knew it is on indefinite pause.
The following figures make those consequences clearer. Here, in dollars, percentages and -- most tragically -- lives, is the devastating toll the pandemic has taken on the US.
The virus has killed more than 100,000 Americans
Coronavirus has now killed at least 100,000 people in the US since the first death was reported in February, according to Johns Hopkins University's case count. That's an average of nearly 900 deaths per day.
Nearly 80% of all deaths occur in people over 65
Older adults are exceedingly vulnerable to severe infection from coronavirus. And according to CDC data, that risk increases with age.
About 59% of all coronavirus deaths occur in people 75 and older, according to the CDC, which relies on less complete data than the Johns Hopkins University count.
21% occur in people between 65 and 74, and roughly 18% occur in people ages 45 to 64. Just 3% of deaths occur in 18- to 44-year-olds.
The US leads the world in cases and deaths
The US death rate is 2.6 times higher than the second leading country, the United Kingdom. The UK has reported 36,875 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University's global case count.
Both the US and the UK have heard mixed messages from leadership. President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the virus and ceded decisions about closing and reopening to the states.
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new message of "Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives" has confused leaders of the three other nations in the UK, who aren't sure whether the guidance applies to them or just Britain.
Nearly as many Americans have died of Covid-19 as in the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan combined
More than 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. The US coronavirus death rate is 1.7 times higher.
Almost 37,000 Americans died in Korea. The US coronavirus death rate is nearly 3 times higher.
4,431 Americans died in Iraq. The US coronavirus death rate is 22 times higher.
2,445 Americans died in Afghanistan. The US coronavirus death rate is nearly 40 times higher.
And by June more Americans will have likely died of coronavirus than in all four of those conflicts combined.
Nursing homes account for 42% of deaths in most of the US
More than 35,100 nursing home deaths have been reported in 37 states, out of 174,381 cases in 42 states, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Not all states are reporting infections and deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, so these numbers may be higher on a national scale.
With their highly vulnerable residents, frequent visitors and relatively close quarters, nursing homes are hotbeds for infection. The first significant coronavirus outbreak in the US occurred at a facility in Washington state, where at least 35 people died and dozens more residents and staff were infected.
Black Americans are more than twice as likely as whites to die from the virus
Black Americans represent 13% of the population in the 40 states plus DC that have released mortality data, but they account for 25% of deaths, according to an