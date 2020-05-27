Times Square will go dark for one minute so businesses can shine light on their fight to get insurance money

(CNN) Among New Yorkers and visitors alike, Times Square is known for its lights -- a frenetic frieze of big-screen advertisements that can make midnight look like noon.

But on Wednesday night the billboards at the center of a pandemic-riven New York City will go dark for one minute at 9 p.m., part of a coordinated effort by business groups to call attention to a nationwide effort to secure insurance coverage during the coronavirus.

"This is to symbolically show that the insurers are turning the lights out on businesses," John Houghtaling, general counsel for the Business Interruption Group (BIG), told CNN Wednesday.

That group -- a coalition of restauranteurs and other business owners -- along with the Times Square Alliance and the NYC Hospitality Alliance are hoping to call attention to businesses that have been denied insurance coverage for payroll and other losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Houghtaling and business leaders in the BIG coalition have also filed suit seeking payments under so-called business interruption insurance policies.

