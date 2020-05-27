Signs warned of 'murder hornets' at a popular Washington hiking spot. But state officials say the signs are fake

(CNN) "Murder hornets" aren't a real threat to hikers in Washington, state officials said this week, despite some ominous warning signs on display in a popular hiking and recreation area suggesting otherwise.

In fact, the terrifyingly-nicknamed Asian giant hornet hasn't been spotted in the the state this year, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

"We've had thousands of reports and we haven't been able to confirm one of them as Asian giant hornets," Karla Salp, a public engagement specialist for WSDA, told CNN.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, WSDA said officials got multiple calls, emails and social media questions from people who spotted signs warning that the insects were nesting in the area.

But the signs didn't come from any state agency and were filled with misspellings and incorrect information, Salp said.