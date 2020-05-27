LeBron James joins chorus of athletes speaking out about killing of George Floyd

(CNN) NBA superstar LeBron James has joined the chorus of notable high-profile athletes that have voiced their outrage over the death of George Floyd.

On Monday evening, Floyd, 46, died after he told police he could not breathe as he was pinned down by an officer kneeling on his neck. Police were called about an attempted forgery in progress and Floyd was identified as a possible suspect. Floyd was arrested and pinned down after he "physically resisted," police said.

James posted an image on social media with one side showing the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck and Kaepernick kneeling on the other side with the words "This... ... Is Why" and the caption "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke."

The reference to Kaepernick was over him protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem prior to the start of NFL games while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Other prominent athletes that have spoken out on social media include Odell Beckham Jr., Lisa Leslie and Donovan Mitchell.

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020