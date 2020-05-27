Two Indiana billboards suggest people think twice about going to Michigan during the pandemic

(CNN) Two billboards near the Indiana border suggest travelers may want to think twice before visiting Michigan while the state's coronavirus policies are in place.

As vehicles leave Indiana, they encounter an electronic sign that reads: "Now Entering Michigan: Really? You're sure about this?"

Likewise, southbound travelers are greeted with a sign as they cross into Indiana that reads: "The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders To A Free-To-Roam State. We Thank You for the Revenue!"

But the man behind the billboards said they are actually meant to support Michiganders during their quarantine, not poke fun at the restrictions in place.

"It's not politically motivated at all," Steve Swick, president and owner of the Swick Broadcasting Company which purchased the billboards, told CNN.