George Floyd is remembered as a 'gentle giant' by his family and friends

(CNN) George Floyd moved to Minnesota "to be his best self," as one friend put it.

He worked security at a restaurant, where he developed a reputation as someone who had your back and was there for you when you were down.

"Knowing my brother is to love my brother," Philonise Floyd, George's brother, told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday.

"He's a gentle giant, he don't hurt anybody."

Floyd, 46, died Monday in the city he moved to for a better life, his last moments caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee. The video shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after.