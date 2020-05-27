John Raoux/AP NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken walk out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday, May 27. In pictures: Countdown to SpaceX's historic launch

John Raoux/AP NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken walk out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday, May 27.

SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 27, in a mission called Demo-2.

It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit.

NASA and space fans have waited nearly a decade for this milestone. The United States hasn't launched its own astronauts into space since the shuttle program ended in 2011.