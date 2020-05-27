In pictures: Countdown to SpaceX's historic launch

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken walk out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday, May 27.
John Raoux/AP

Updated 3:25 PM ET, Wed May 27, 2020

SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 27, in a mission called Demo-2.

It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit.

NASA and space fans have waited nearly a decade for this milestone. The United States hasn't launched its own astronauts into space since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

Storm clouds pass over NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center. If severe weather postpones the launch, NASA and SpaceX plan to try again on Saturday, May 30.
David J. Phillip/AP
Hurley, left, and Behnken ride a Tesla SUV on their way to Launch Pad 39A.
