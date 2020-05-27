In pictures: Countdown to SpaceX's historic launch
Updated 3:25 PM ET, Wed May 27, 2020
SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 27, in a mission called Demo-2.
It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit.
NASA and space fans have waited nearly a decade for this milestone. The United States hasn't launched its own astronauts into space since the shuttle program ended in 2011.