Stephen Maturen/Getty Images People look on as a construction site burns in a fire near the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, May 27, after a night of ongoing protests in response to the death of George Floyd. In pictures: Protesting the death of George Floyd

Crowds rallied in Minneapolis for a second night of protests Wednesday over the death of George Floyd, who was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital shortly after he was arrested and pinned to the ground by police officers.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said Wednesday demonstrations contributed to several fires, looting and widespread civil disobedience.

The unrest followed the anger that poured through communities across the country as video of Floyd's last moments alive began circulating on social media.

Demonstrations also took place in Los Angeles, where hundreds of people marched to protest over Floyd's death and police brutality. In Memphis, Tennessee, police responded to a protest in riot gear and at least two people were arrested, CNN affiliate WHBQ reported.

Floyd's cause and manner of death remain pending and are being investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

The incident recalls the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who uttered the words, "I can't breathe," while in an officer's chokehold in New York. Since Garner's death, the phrase has become a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.