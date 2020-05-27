Evan Vucci/AP Demonstrators walk along Pennsylvania Avenue as they protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis, on Friday, May 29, in Washington, DC. In pictures: Protesting the death of George Floyd

Protesters continue to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday in Minneapolis after pleading for help as a police officer pinned him -- unarmed and handcuffed -- to the ground.

The unrest follows the anger that poured through communities across the country as video of Floyd's last moments alive began circulating on social media.

Floyd's cause and manner of death remain pending and are being investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

The incident recalls the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who uttered the words, "I can't breathe," while in an officer's chokehold in New York. Since Garner's death, the phrase has become a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.