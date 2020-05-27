An Arizona man was arrested after pointing a gun at a DoorDash delivery man

(CNN) An Arizona man has been arrested and charged after pointing a gun at a DoorDash delivery man, Mesa Police confirm.

Dimitri Mills said he had just pulled up to an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday when a man confronted him with a handgun, Mills told CNN.

"When I exited my vehicle, he had his gun drawn to me," Mills said.

"I knocked on the customer's door and let her know that her order was outside and that we need help because a guy had pulled a gun out on me," Mills added.

The police report on the incident, which identifies the armed man as Valentino Tejada, says several witnesses "observed the defendant holding a handgun and telling the victim to stop 'stalking him.'"

