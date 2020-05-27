UConn senior suspected of killing 2 people is arrested after a six-day manhunt

(CNN) A suspect in two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut has been arrested in Maryland after a six-day manhunt, authorities said.

Peter Manfredonia, 23,was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Hagerstown, Maryland, Connecticut State Police tweeted.

"No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia," the tweet said. Police said more information would be provided Thursday.

The University of Connecticut student is suspected of killing one man and seriously injuring another on Friday morning in Willington, Connecticut. He is also a suspect in the killing of a male acquaintance in Derby.

Police believe another person was taken from the home and later found unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey. The person is back with their family in Connecticut, authorities said.

Read More