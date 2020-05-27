Graves of veterans vandalized with torn American flags, police say

(CNN) The graves of veterans at Union Cemetary in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, were desecrated over Memorial Day weekend, police said.

Over three days, police fielded criminal mischief calls on May 25 and 26 that led to more than 100 flags being found torn from their posts and placed on the graves of veterans at the cemetery.

"If someone knows who did this, we would love a phone call or an email," Richland Township police said.

The Richland Township police department has asked anyone with information to call 215-536-9500 or use the confidential tip line at 215-536-6967.