Meet the 13-year-old who graduated from college with four associate's degrees

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) With his love for video games and petty arguments with his older sister, Jack Rico might seem like any other 13-year-old.

But Rico is anything but average: the teenager just graduated with four associate's degrees -- and he did it in just two years.

Rico graduated from Fullerton College in California last weekend, making him the youngest student to achieve that feat in the school's 107-year-old history, the college confirmed to CNN.

Majoring in one study is difficult enough, but the baby faced teen earned associate's degrees in history, human expression, social behavior and social science, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, he said.

"I just love learning new stuff," Rico told CNN. "I love knowing more about the world and all the different things we could study."

Read More