Japan is testing an app that lets sports fans cheer from the safety of their sofas

(CNN) With fans barred from stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions, sporting bodies around the world are grappling with how to create atmosphere at matches -- and the makers of a new app think they have the answer.

The "Remote Cheerer powered by Sound UD" system is made by Yamaha and broadcasts cheers, boos and chants from users' homes to the stadium via the internet, according to a press release.

Fans tap buttons on an app to make their feelings known through speakers placed around the stadium, replacing the usual crowd noise.

Users can choose which area of the stadium their noise is broadcast from, and there are separate zones for each team to make the atmosphere as realistic as possible.

On May 13, Yamaha tested the system at Japan's 50,000-seater Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA, one of the largest in the country and home to top soccer clubs Júbilo Iwata and Shimizu S-Pulse.

