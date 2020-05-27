Up your cooking game with an Instant Pot Ultra, now on sale

If you've been experimenting in the kitchen during your extra time at home, an Instant Pot is a great investment. And right now, the Ultra Mini model is on sale for $83.41.

Instant Pot Ultra Mini ($83.41, originally $119.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Ultra Mini

The Ultra is a new addition to the Instant Pot lineup, but like the other models you know and love, it can replace 10 different gadgets on your kitchen counter: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer, saute/searing and a food warmer. And this smaller, apartment-friendly 3-quart pot will allow you to easily whip up a dish for two or a yummy side dish.

The intuitive controls are easily accessible on the front of the Instant Pot. Set cook time and temperature, adjust for altitude, and find the cooking progress indicator, all on the easy-to-read LED screen.

The exterior of the Instant Pot Ultra is a brushed, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, so it's sleek enough to keep on your countertop. The interior cooking pot, lid and steam rack are all dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze.

The Instant Pot Ultra features 11 different safety mechanisms — including a safety lid lock, automatic temperature control, automatic pressure control and leaky lid detection — to prevent spills and any other potential accidents. Plus, Instant Pots are the ultimate kitchen friendly device, since they will contain smells and won't release steam while they cook.

If you're looking for a new recipe to use with your Instant Pot Ultra Mini, we've rounded up some good ones here. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.